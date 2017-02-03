-
“You are earning interest and putting money away, that is the main goal.
The games were just a bonus — until I won $500!”
– Armando, from Florida won $500
I love playing games and with Long Game I get to save while doing it. It doesn’t even feel like saving, but some time soon, I’ll suddenly look and have enough money to go on a trip!
-Brady, from California
“I won only a few days after I got the app… I have now pulled my savings out of my bank and put them into my Long Game account so I can generate coins!”
– Scott, from Tennessee won $100
“I have to thank you — I no longer gamble and now save money with y’all.
I’m saving to pay my student loans and for my car!”
-Tony
