The game that helps you reach your financial goals

Secure and FDIC insured. No fees- ever!

Win cash prizes up to $1,000,000!

Welcome to
Long Game

Long Game is a better way to save money,
called “Prize-Linked Savings.”

When you start saving money in your Long Game account, you get chances to win money and other prizes. It’s like playing the lottery — except you never lose your money.

Welcome to
Long Game

Long Game is a better way to save money,
called “Prize-Linked Savings.”

When you start saving money in your Long Game account, you get chances to win money and other prizes. It’s like playing the lottery — except you never lose your money.

  • “You are earning interest and putting money away, that is the main goal.
    The games were just a bonus — until I won $500!”

    – Armando, from Florida won $500

  • I love playing games and with Long Game I get to save while doing it. It doesn’t even feel like saving, but some time soon, I’ll suddenly look and have enough money to go on a trip!

    -Brady, from California

  • “I won only a few days after I got the app… I have now pulled my savings out of my bank and put them into my Long Game account so I can generate coins!”

    – Scott, from Tennessee won $100

  • “I have to thank you — I no longer gamble and now save money with y’all.
    I’m saving to pay my student loans and for my car!”

    -Tony

Featured in:

Why Long Game Matters

